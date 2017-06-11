Megastar Chiranjeevi has been spotted sporting a twirled mustache and his fans believe this look is for his upcoming Telugu film ‘Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy’, based on the life of popular freedom fighter from Kurnool.

On Saturday, Chiranjeevi attended a special memorial meet for late Telugu filmmaker Dasari Narayana Rao, who passed away earlier this month.

At the meet, the ‘Tagore’ actor was spotted with his new look, twirling his mustache in style.

His photographs from the meet have gone viral on social media.

To be directed by Surender Reddy and produced by Ram Charan, the film is slated to go on the floors next month. Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is in talks to play the leading lady.

The project is tipped to be made on a budget of over Rs 125 crore.