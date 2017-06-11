Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, who recently did a photoshoot for International Men’s Magazine Maxim, is being slut-shamed on internet and the reason is her ‘inappropriate’ clothing. Deepika wore a white crop top with a high-waisted hipster.

The actor totally slayed the photoshoot but it seems the haters did not like it.

As soon as she posted the picture on her Instagram account, hate messages started pouring with some even lecturing the actor about how to dress decently.

The fans body-shamed Deepika Padukone by spouting ridiculous things.

“Kabi socha ni tha aap controversy k liye itna gir jaoge. Really ashamed of you,” wrote one Instagram user.

But it didn’t affect Deepika Padukone. In fact she posted another picture from the same photoshoot to give it back to the haters.

She did not caption the picture but the message is loud and clear that she doesn’t care.

This is not for the first time an actress is being slut-shamed. Recently, ‘Dangal’ girl Fatima Sana Shaikh was trolled for wearing swimsuit during Ramzan.

She had to face the wrath of social media users after she posted her photos on Instagram.

People said it was immoral of the actor for wearing disrespectful clothes during the holy month of Ramzan and branded it as’ besharmi’.

“The practicing Muslim can never indulge in such a cheap tactics. She is a Muslim by her name and not by her doings. So ignore and move on,” wrote one hater.”

Another comment read, “Hey saram karo yaar Ramadan ka month chal rha Fatima ye sab sirf duniya me acha lagta hai mar ne ke bad ye sab kaam nhi aaye ga sana hi but I know ap naam se Muslim lagti ho kaam se Muslim nhi ho u r non Muslim.”