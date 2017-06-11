Actor Charlie Sheen’s new girlfriend Julia Stambler is not afraid of the fact that her beau is HIV-positive. According to sources, Stambler wants to spread the word that their relationship is a “buzzkill”, reports tmz.com.

“Julia and Charlie believe there are surefire ways to avoid contracting the virus — anti-viral medicines and, of course, protection,” said a source.

Sheen has said his HIV-levels are “undetectable” and Stambler says that gives her even more reassurance.

“Julia is hurt that many of her friends are warning her to stay clear of Charlie because of his being HIV-positive, and she thinks they’re ignorant and living in the fearful past. She also thinks it’s a terrible message to send to people who are HIV-positive,” the source added.

Sheen’s former wife, Brooke Mueller, introduced him to Stambler, and she is said to be happy with their relationship.