Actress-model Emily Ratajkowski was spotted getting cosy to her boyfriend Jeff Magid during a beach outing in Tuscany.

In some photographs Ratajkowski, 26, can be seen wearing a white and red striped bandeau bikini while hugging Magid at the beach on Saturday, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The couple also took in a walk along a deck-chair-strewn ledge, and they both were seen on a ladder leading down from the ledge to the water.

Ratajkowski looked in happy mood during the outing.

Later, Ratajkowski posted a couple of photographs on Instagram.

Did I die and go to heaven? A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Jun 10, 2017 at 8:01am PDT