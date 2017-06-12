Actress-model Emily Ratajkowski was spotted getting cosy to her boyfriend Jeff Magid during a beach outing in Tuscany.
In some photographs Ratajkowski, 26, can be seen wearing a white and red striped bandeau bikini while hugging Magid at the beach on Saturday, reports dailymail.co.uk.
The couple also took in a walk along a deck-chair-strewn ledge, and they both were seen on a ladder leading down from the ledge to the water.
Ratajkowski looked in happy mood during the outing.
Later, Ratajkowski posted a couple of photographs on Instagram.
First Published | 12 June 2017 8:33 AM
