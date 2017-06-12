A- A A+

Actress-model Emily Ratajkowski was spotted getting cosy to her boyfriend Jeff Magid during a beach outing in Tuscany.

In some photographs Ratajkowski, 26, can be seen wearing a white and red striped bandeau bikini while hugging Magid at the beach on Saturday, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The couple also took in a walk along a deck-chair-strewn ledge, and they both were seen on a ladder leading down from the ledge to the water.

Ratajkowski looked in happy mood during the outing.

Later, Ratajkowski posted a couple of photographs on Instagram.

Did I die and go to heaven?

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

All this birthday love got me feeling like 😁😁😁! Thanks guys! I am so grateful.

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

First Published | 12 June 2017 8:33 AM
