Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit starrer 2002 super hit film ‘Devdas’ is set to hit theatres again. No not as a remake.

The movie is not being adopted into any other format, but the original movie is being re-released in 3D format.

Nationally acclaimed director Sanjay Leela Bhansali has confirmed the news and said most of his film was already shot with a lot of depths in frames, which made Devdas an ideal candidate for 3D format.

Bollywood and Devdas lovers can rejoice and celebrate the news. They will be able to experience every emotion of the film in heightened form. The release date has not been announced yet. ‘Devdas’ also featured Jackie Shroff and Kirron Kher in important roles.

On the work front Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ is already creating a buzz all around. It is expected that duo Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Shah Rukh Khan will soon be coming back with a biopic on iconic poet Sahir Ludianvi.