Singer Miley Cyrus held the rainbow banner high when she took the stage at the 2017 Capital Pride Concert here in a colourful ensemble for an electric performance.

She performed on Sunday here wearing a pair of flared jeans, which were covered in silver rhinestones. The side panel of the jeans read ‘I love Washington’ written with red, white and blue rhinestones.

Cyrus also seemed to be flaunting patriotism in creative ways. She wore a denim love heart handbag slung across her body, and the bag was printed with the American flag in red and white sequins and silver studded stars, reported dailymail.co.uk.

She also donned a white T-shirt, printed with her Happy Hippie Foundation’s smiling face logo. On top of that, Cyrus wore a crocheted bikini top, covered in rhinestones.

She wore her hair in a high ponytail, tied up with a rainbow-coloured ribbon, and also sported colourful make-up. Flaunting gay pride further, she had a rainbow painted on her forehead.

A vocal advocate for the LGBTQ community, Miley has regularly spoken about her sexuality in recent years.

In a past interview to Variety, Cyrus said, “My whole life, I didn’t understand my own gender and my own sexuality. I always hated the word ‘bisexual’, because that’s even putting me in a box. I don’t ever think about someone being a boy or someone being a girl.”