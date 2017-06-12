A- A A+

Bollywood actor Harman Baweja who made his debut with ‘Love Story 2050’ opposite Priyanka Chopra was recently spotted outside a restaurant in Mumbai.

The actor who once shared some uncanny resemblance with Hrithik Roshan looks almost unrecognisable and at least 10 years older than his age.

Although his movie ‘What’s Your Rashee’ managed to mint some money at the box office but his later sting in Bollywood didn’t earn much praise from audiences as well as critics. He had a fading career in Bollywood but his short love affairs with Priyanka Chopra and Bipasha Basu kept him in the limelight.

There were even reports doing round that his father Harry Baweja might re launch him in an action thriller but no announcements has been made yet.

First Published | 12 June 2017 4:42 PM
