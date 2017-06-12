American DJs and production duo The Chainsmokers, comprising Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall, have been announced as the global brand ambassadors of the menswear line of brand Tommy Hilfiger.

The Chainsmokers will also appear in ads for Hilfiger Edition, Tommy Hilfiger Tailored and Tommy Hilfiger sportswear, beginning Fall 2017.

The Grammy Award winning artists will bring a modern, youthful twist to the brand’s more than 30-year global menswear legacy, read a statement.

Taggart and Pall said in a joint statement that like the brand, they have always believed in ‘celebrating individuality and breaking conventions’.

“Tommy paved the way for collaborations between fashion and music, and we are excited to collaborate with a brand that aligns so closely with our own artistic approach and shares our passion for creating memorable experiences for our fans,” the artistes’ statement added.

It’s the collaboration you’ve been waiting for: #TOMMYXTheChainsmokers! Thrilled to work with this dynamic duo… pic.twitter.com/Q9meT2OwaD — Tommy Hilfiger (@TommyHilfiger) June 12, 2017

According to Daniel Grieder, CEO, Tommy Hilfiger Global and PVH Europe, The Chainsmokers were roped in to draw consumers to its menswear with exciting fashion collections, curate shopping experiences, and digital commerce convenience.