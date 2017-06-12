A- A A+

The first poster of Ajay Devgan and Emran Hashmi starrer ‘Baadshaho’ released on Monday. This movie marks the collaboration of Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi and director Milan Luthra after 7 years, the trio had earlier come together for ‘Once Upon a Time in Mumbai’.

‘Baadshaho’ also features Esha Gupta, Ileana D’Cruz and Vidyut Jammwal in the lead roles.

The makers of ‘Baadshaho’ shared the first poster of the film which features a truck and reads, “1975 EMERGENCY… 96 hours… 600km… 1 Armored Truck… Millions in Gold & 6 BADASSES.”

In an interview, Milan Luthra was quoted saying, “This is a historical fiction film. We have used some facts; there is lot of stuff that was unusual and exciting. It (Emergency as subject) is a great backdrop for action and thrills. We have done extensive research on the subject.”

‘Baadshaho’ is slated to release on September 1, 2017.

