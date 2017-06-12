Bombay High Court on Monday asked the Maharashtra government to justify the decision of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt’s early release from prison in the 1993 serial blasts case.

Sanjay Dutt was sentenced to five years in jail for possessing armed which were part of the consignment used in the 1993 blasts was let out of Pune’s Yerwada jail in February 2016, eight months early on the ground of good conduct.

A division bench of Justice R M Sawant and Justice Sadhna Jadhav directed the government to file an affidavit justifying its decision, what parameters were considered for letting the actor out eight months early, and the procedures followed while showing leniency towards him.

The court was hearing a PIL filed by Pune-based activist Pradeep Bhalekar challenging the series of furloughs and paroles granted to Dutt when he was serving his sentence.

“How did the authorities assess that Dutt’s conduct was good. When did they get time to make such an assessment when he was out on parole half the time?” asked Justice Sawant.

The matter will come up for further hearing next week.

Sanjay Dutt is presently shooting for Omung Kumar’s ‘Bhoomi’ which will mark his comeback in Bollywood. 3 Idiots fame director Rajkumar Hirani is making a biopic on him with actor Ranbir Kapoor playing the role of Sanjay Dutt.

(With inputs from IANS)