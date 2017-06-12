Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently shooting for upcoming highly anticipated project “Thugs of Hindostan” alongside Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh in Malta, took some time off from work to go out for a movie here with his co-stars.

“A Sunday and stepped out with my co-stars Aamir and Fatima to a movie … walking care free on the streets, to a movie theatre,” Amitabh posted on Twitter on June 11.

Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the film will also feature Katrina Kaif. Acharya last directed Aamir in “Dhoom 3”.

Being made on a lavish budget, the movie features high octane action to be shot on a ship.

An international crew has been working hard to create these elaborate ships.