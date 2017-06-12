Sonam Kapoor who turned 32-year-old on June 9, arranged a private birthday party for her close ones in Delhi over the weekend. The party was attended by her sister Rhea, alleged beau Anand Ahuja and other friends.

The National Award winning actor received warm wishes from many B-town celebrities and fans alike. Sonam took her time to reply to most of the wishes that came her way on social networking sites but somehow overlooked a heartfelt message from Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Being upset with the fact that Sonam replied to everyone’s messages beside his, Big B later tweeted to remind the Birthday girl of the wish which gave rise to a cute exchange between the duo.

Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, “And what about me? This is Amitabh Bachchan my dear… I sent you an SMS on your birthday and you never replied.”

Thank you so so much!! Tons and tons of love https://t.co/dWyFSwHt2h — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) June 12, 2017

Sonam had a different story to tell and replied, “Oh my God sir! I didn’t get it! I always reply! Thank you so much! I got Abhishek Bachchan’s message. I’m so sorry.”