Actress Gwyneth Paltrow has come up with a ‘dream girl band’ which also includes actress Cameron Diaz and designers Nicole Richie and Tory Burch.

Paltrow promoted girl power over the weekend at her ‘In Goop Health’ event with a handful of her celebrity friends.

As per reports, the 44-year-old actress shared a backstage photo of herself with Diaz, Richie and Burch, with lavalier mics before their group talk.

“Dream girl band Cameron Diaz, Nicole Richie, Tory Burch,” she captioned the selfie.

The ladies spoke about general health and fitness during the talk.