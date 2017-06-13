Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted spending quality time with his best friend and actor Tobey Maguire here.

They were photographed as they stepped out for dinner with Maguire’s estranged wife Jennifer Meyer on June 11 night.

The Hollywood stars were also accompanied by Maguire and Meyer’s children, son Otis and daughter Ruby, as well as DiCaprio’s parents Peggy Ann Farrar and George DiCaprio to dine at Gracias Madre in West Hollywood, reports dailymail.co.uk.

DiCaprio was seen wearing a denim jacket, jeans and baseball cap as he left the restaurant. The group was seen chatting on the pavement before going their separate ways.