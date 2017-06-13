In the haunting first poster of ‘Pari’ released on Tuesday, actress Anushka Sharma looks totally unrecognisable.

Anushka shared the intense poster on her Twitter page.

Going by the poster, Anushka might be playing a role sans any make-up. It also looks like she might be playing a ghost.

The project, which also stars Bengali actor Parambrata Chatterjee, stars rolling from Tuesday.

To be directed by debutant Prosit Roy, the film will be jointly produced by Anushka’s Clean Slate Films and KriArj Entertainment.

This will be Anushka’s third project as a producer. ‘NH10’ and ‘Phillauri’ were her previous production ventures.

The film, slated for release next year, will be reportedly shot in Mumbai and Kolkata.

Anushka currently awaits the release of Shah Rukh Khan Starrer ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’.