In another instance of actresses being trolled for their attire, now an actress has been trolled for wearing bold clothes and ‘looking good’.

Kollywood actress Amala Paul has been trolled for sharing a picture of her dressed in Western attire. The post on social media shows the actress wearing shorts and a sheer top.

Apparently, many saw her way of dressing as ‘indecent’ and advised her on how she should dress appropriately.

Amala Paul posted a picture of her in ‘revealing’ clothes and captioned it as, “I survived because the fire inside me burned brighter than the fire around me.”

Interestingly, this is the fourth time in less than a month that an actress has been trolled for her choice of clothes, after Priyanka Chopra, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Deepika Padukone.

Priyanka was trolled for wearing a dress which ‘showed her legs’ when she met PM Narendra Modi, Fatima Sana Shaikh was slammed for wearing a swimsuit during the holy month of Ramadan and Deepika’s Maxim cover picture was termed as ‘vulgur’.