Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape of You’ has become an international hymn — from singers to dancers everyone has been left mesmerised. All over social media one can see innumerable covers, renditions and dance videos going viral almost every day.

The song is so groovy that no one can remain unaffected. The latest video to go viral is of Dilip Kumar’s grand niece Sayesha Saigal who can be seen grooving to the popular song track.

Sayesha took to Twitter to showcase her dancing skills with a video captioned:

When you hear a song you love and have to get up and dance#shapeofyou

If you like this..watch my song #DamnDamn toohttps://t.co/RMBDZOYFKj pic.twitter.com/fHwAmwaSR0 — Sayyeshaa (@sayyeshaa) June 11, 2017

She surprised everyone with her energetic dance routine.

Sayesha is an excellent dancer, and is a trained Kathak. She exibited her dancing skills while promoting ‘Shivaay’, on the ‘Kapil Sharma Show’.

Sayesha debuted in Bollywood with Ajay Devgn’s ‘Shivaay

On the work front, Sayesha will be seen in the south film ‘Vanamagan’ starring Jayam Ravi and Sayyeshaa, directed by AL Vijay.