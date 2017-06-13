Forbes has released the list of world’s highest paid celebrities. The list has been topped by American rapper and entrepreneur Sean Combs with a gross earning of 130 million dollars.

The list which was released on Monday saw Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar the only celebrities from Bollywood.

Bollywood ‘King’ Shah Rukh Khan is the top-ranked Indian, at No 65. ‘Raees’ actor shared the rank with singer and actress Jennifer Lopez. The 51-year-old actor earned $38 million (approximately Rs 245 crore) last year.

Salman Khan is at 71st position. He earned approximately $37 million in 2016-2017. ‘Sultan’ actor tied the spot with ‘Shape of You’ singer Ed Sheeran.

Akshay Kumar is at 80th position with gross earnings of approximately $35.5 million.

The Forbes global Celebrity 100 list ranks ‘front of the camera’ sees stars from all around the world. They check their earning from June 1, 2016 through June 1, 2017 to determine who tops the list. The income is calculated before deducting fees for managers, lawyers and agents. Forbes’s figures are based on numbers from Nielsen, Pollstar and IMDB, as well as interviews with industry experts.

Unlike last year Actor ‘Amitabh Bacchan’ did not make it to the list.