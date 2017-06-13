Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor are again making headlines now days with their film ‘Jagga Jasoos’ slated for release in July. The duo can be seen working hard for the promotion of the movie and also having a lot of fun doing it.

Since Ranbir doesn’t have a social media account he took it upon himself to use Katrina’s Instagram account to send love to his fans.

In the video posted Ranbir can be seen mouthing ‘I love you’ and sending flying kisses to his fans. At this Katrina Kaif looks displeased and playfully slaps Ranbir on his face. The video ends with a perplexed-looking Ranbir after being hit by Katrina, while she seems to laugh it off.

#JaggaAndJughead A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Jun 13, 2017 at 12:09am PDT

Last year the duo had ended their relationship and Ranbir has allegedly been seen with various other women. Looking at Katrina and Ranbir together again has created confusion about the status of their relationship in their fans’ minds. Are they single or committed or is it complicated?

Whatever be the case, fans love this ‘Jagga and Jughead’ pair.

As Ranbir had said earlier, the two are not letting their off-screen equation reflect in front of the media.

‘Jagga Jasoos’ is a comedy-drama film which tells the story of a teenage detective in search of his missing father.

The movie is set to hit theatres on 14 July.