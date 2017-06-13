Actor Saqib Saleem has shot for a new short film titled ‘Aamad’ for Father’s Day, which falls on June 18.

Directed by Neeraj Udhwani for digital platform Terribly Tiny Talkies, ‘Aamad’ is a story about the relationship between a father and his son who is embarrassed that his dad is a kathak dancer.

The plot explores how the father-son overcome their personal apprehensions and start a new friendship by building their relations over a period of time.

Talking about the project, Saqib said in a statement, “I know Neeraj (Udhwani) for a while now as he wrote ‘Mere Dad Ki Maruti’ and we meet often to discuss ideas. He shared the idea of ‘Aamad’ with me and asked me what I thought.”

“When I read it, I instantly fell in love with the story and I told him that he shouldn’t look for anyone else as I want to do it. It’s such a simple yet complex film as it speaks about the unsaid things in a father-son relationship.”

Saqib was last seen on screen in Prawaal Raman’s movie ‘Dobaara: See Your Evil’ with his sister Huma Qureshi.