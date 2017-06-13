A- A A+

Actor Saqib Saleem has shot for a new short film titled ‘Aamad’ for Father’s Day, which falls on June 18.

Directed by Neeraj Udhwani for digital platform Terribly Tiny Talkies, ‘Aamad’ is a story about the relationship between a father and his son who is embarrassed that his dad is a kathak dancer.

The plot explores how the father-son overcome their personal apprehensions and start a new friendship by building their relations over a period of time.

ALSO READ: ‘1921’ is a film that goes beyond horror genre: Vikram Bhatt

Talking about the project, Saqib said in a statement, “I know Neeraj (Udhwani) for a while now as he wrote ‘Mere Dad Ki Maruti’ and we meet often to discuss ideas. He shared the idea of ‘Aamad’ with me and asked me what I thought.”

“When I read it, I instantly fell in love with the story and I told him that he shouldn’t look for anyone else as I want to do it. It’s such a simple yet complex film as it speaks about the unsaid things in a father-son relationship.”

Saqib was last seen on screen in Prawaal Raman’s movie ‘Dobaara: See Your Evil’ with his sister Huma Qureshi.

First Published | 13 June 2017 4:44 PM
Read News On:

Aamad

Actor Saqib Saleem

Dobaara: See Your Evil

kathak dancer

Mere Dad Ki Maruti

Neeraj Udhwani

Prawaal Raman

Terribly Tiny Talkies

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News. For News in English, follow us on        
Web Title: Actor Saqib Saleem shoots short film for Father’s Day

(Latest News in English from Newsx)