The decomposed body of a model-cum-actress Kritika Chaudhary was found at her apartment in Andheri, Mumbai on Monday.

Police has begun investigation and the initial reports suggest that she had already been dead for over 3 days. The body has been sent for autopsy for further inspection in the murder case.

Kritika Choudhury who lived in Amboli area of Mumbai had appeared in Kangana Ranaut starrer ‘Rajjo’ and in a Balaji Telefilms show called ‘Parichay’.

The murder came to light after the neighbours in Kritika’s building called the Amboli police stating that a foul smell was coming from the room. The police broke upon the door and found her decomposed body in the apartment.

“Around 3.45pm on Monday, the Amboli police received a call stating that a foul smell was coming from a room in Bhairvanath SRA society near the Regional Transport Office (RTO) office at Four Bungalows. The police opened the door and found the decomposed body of a lady aged 25-30 years. Prima facie an accidental death report has been taken in the matter and investigation is underway,” said Rashmi Karandikar, Mumbai police spokesperson.

Since the air conditioner of the room was switched on it delayed the discovery of the decomposed body in the apartment. A police officer told India Today, “The AC of the room was on so that smell could come out soon. We believe she was murdered three to four days back, today the foul smell started emitting”.

Kritika who hails from Haridwar came to Mumbai in order to make her name in the glamour world. Police have filed an Accidental Death Report and more details in the case are awaited.