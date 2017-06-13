Seems like Deepika Padukone’s journey in Hollywood will continue for quite some time now. Recently, while answering to one of the fan’s question on Twitter, the director of xXx franchise DJ Caruso confirmed that Deepika will return as Serena Unger in the fourth instalment of xXx.

A few days ago, one of Deepika’s co-star, Ruby, shared a picture on Instagram, where she wrote, “And while I’m here I can’t forget my training for Adele in xXx… but… more new exciting news on that soon.”

The third instalment of xXx which marked the debut of Deepika Padukone in Hollywood opposite Vin Diesel released in India on January 13, 2017. Although the movie failed to receive positive response from the critics, it was a box-office success that earned over USD 300 million worldwide.

Deepika Padukone is currently shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s periodical drama ‘Padmavati’ that features even Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. She has also signed a film with Vishal Bhardwaj, in which, she plays a ‘mafia queen.’