Hollywood star Johnny Depp has been added to this year’s Glastonbury line-up.

Depp has been known to sing, but he won’t be sharing his vocal talents on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury.

The ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean’ star, 54, is the guest of honour at a new drive-in movie area, Cineramageddon, reports mirror.co.uk.

He is the first guest presenter for the festival’s inaugural event, which will screen films throughout the five-day festival.

Depp will introduce his personal choice of films, which will be screened through the night on June 22, and discuss his selections with filmmaker Julien Temple.

These include his 2004 film ‘The Libertine’, in which he stars as hedonistic 17th-century poet John Wilmot.

Depp said: “This is one of those films that got lost in the shuffle. It’s a film on which a lot of people worked very hard, and one that I am very proud of.”

His other film choices include ‘Withnail & I’, of which Depp said: “No film has ever made me laugh more, or filled me with so much joy and dread.”

The actor is also known for films like ‘Sleepy Hollow’, ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ and ‘Alice Through the Looking Glass’, which will beam on Indian small screen on June 24 on Star Movies Select HD.