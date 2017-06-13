Director Anees Bazmee says speculation around who has been cast in his next film after “Mubarakan” are in vain as the makers are still in the scripting phase.

The buzz is around Bazmee’s next mega project along with KriArj Entertainment and T-Series.

“I am currently giving all my attention to ‘Mubarakan’, my immediate next project. My project with KriArj Entertainment and T-Series is in its scripting phase and we haven’t approached anyone yet,” Bazmee said in a statement.

According to reports, John Abraham and Parineeti Chopra had been roped in, but Parineeti’s spokesperson had on Monday denied it. Later, it emerged that Kriti Sanon has been chosen.

But as per the film’s makers, none of these updates are true.

Prerna Arora of KriArj Entertainment said: “Our project with Anees Bazmee is a big project and we are still on the scripting stage and their is no actor who has been approached as of now. We will be announcing all details post ‘Mubarakan’.”

“Mubarakan” features Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor.