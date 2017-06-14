A- A A+

Actress Meghan Markle refused to address queries about her rumoured relationship with Prince Harry at an event here.

She was questioned about her relationship when she attended a television festival with her ‘Suits’ co-stars on Sunday, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Asked if she hoped to marry Harry, Markle smiled but said nothing.

The actress, who was dressed in a delicate cream dress with a red floral print, also refused to comment on her future plans.

The season 7 of ‘Suits’, which also stars Rick Hoffman and Gabriel Macht, will air in India on Comedy Central from July 12.

First Published | 14 June 2017 8:36 AM
