Actress Amber Heard and Tesla founder Elon Musk are reportedly getting serious about their relationship.

“They are getting more serious. It’s definitely not a casual relationship. That’s not Elon. He doesn’t do anything casually,” a source told people.com.

The source added that Musk, 45, “is still very fascinated by Amber and loves her company. He seems very happy with her. She is spending a lot of time with his kids”.

Heard, 31, who finalised her divorce from actor Johnny Depp in January, posted a series of photographs playing with his sons Damian, Kai, Saxon, Xavier, and Griffin at the Sydney Opera House while they were in Australia as she filmed “Aquaman” in May.

Musk’s children are from his first marriage to wife Justine. His second wife was actress Talulah Riley, but they divorced in 2015.

Now, the two are back in Los Angeles and were acting like a couple as they dined at a restaurant last week.

“Elon had his arm around Amber as they waited in line. They were both very friendly and seemed happy,” the source concluded.