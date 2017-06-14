A- A A+

Actress-singer Bella Thorne posed as though she was about to lick her hairy armpit and donned sheer top in a racy photo shoot.

The shoot was for a new song “Just call”. The 19-year-old shared on social media, an image of herself on the cusp of licking her hairy armpits on social media, dailymail.co.uk reported on Tuesday.

She posed for a selection of images in a revealing sheer top, which had strategically places hearts, as she worked with singer and Prince Fox, who collaborated with her on the song.

ALSO READ: Actress Amber Heard ‘getting serious’ with Tesla founder

In April, she shared a teaser of the song on Instagram, writing: “Call if you need me, call if you don’t. Call if you love me, call if you won’t.” 

Beautiful skies you have #cannes

A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on

First Published | 14 June 2017 10:00 AM
Read News On:

Just call

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News. For News in English, follow us on        
Web Title: Actress-singer Bella Thorne almost licks hairy armpit in photo shoot

(Latest News in English from Newsx)