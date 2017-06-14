Actress-singer Bella Thorne posed as though she was about to lick her hairy armpit and donned sheer top in a racy photo shoot.

The shoot was for a new song “Just call”. The 19-year-old shared on social media, an image of herself on the cusp of licking her hairy armpits on social media, dailymail.co.uk reported on Tuesday.

She posed for a selection of images in a revealing sheer top, which had strategically places hearts, as she worked with singer and Prince Fox, who collaborated with her on the song.

In April, she shared a teaser of the song on Instagram, writing: “Call if you need me, call if you don’t. Call if you love me, call if you won’t.”

My little heart pic.twitter.com/vy7M8L4gtt — bella thorne (@bellathorne) June 13, 2017