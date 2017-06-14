The Kritika murder mystery strengthened yesterday after the post-mortem report came into light. According to reports confirmed by Cooper Hospital, Krtika died due to a head injury. She was attacked with a knuckle duster which was found at the crime scene. Marks of injuries were also found on the right side of her head. “Some known person has killed her,” said an investigation officer.

An FIR has been registered against unknown persons and an investigation is going on. Police questioned the watchmen of the building about Kritika’s daily routine and regarding the people who frequently visited her or if he noticed any suspicious person entering the building.

The decomposed body of the model-cum-actress Kritika Chaudhary was found at her apartment in Andheri, Mumbai on Monday.

The murder came to light after the neighbours in Kritika’s building called the Amboli police stating that a foul smell was coming from the room. The police broke upon the door and found her decomposed body in the apartment.

Police has begun investigation and the initial reports suggest that she had already been dead for over 3 days.

The grieving family of Kritika is demanding justice and a thorough investigation.