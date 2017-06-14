Always surrounded by controversies Bollywood filmmaker Ram Gopal Verma has once again leapfrogged himself into another one after posting an obnoxious photograph of Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza on social media.

The ‘Sarkar 3’ director, who recently bid farewell to Twitter dispatched himself to Instagram and failed miserably while relating his short film ‘Meri Beti Sunny Leone Banna Chaahti Hai’ through an explicit picture of Sania Mirza.

“A girl told someone, MBSLBCI reminded her of, though she was very good at Tennis her father refused to permit her to play beyond a age because she will have to wear skirts..The film is about exposing these regressive minds who use a girl’s sexuality against herself,” said RGV in his Instagram post which was followed by an unpleasant picture of the tennis player.