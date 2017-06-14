Pop singer Ariana Grande is in line to get the honorary citizenship of Manchester after her benefit concert.

The Manchester City Council want to hand the 23-year-old singer the honour after she arranged One Love Manchester benefit concert to raise money for the victims of the terror attack in May, reports aceshowbiz.com.

They are proposing a new system, which would recognize those people who aren’t residents of the city but still make an outstanding contribution to it.

Council leader Sir Richard Leese told BBC News, “(Many people already see Ariana as) an honorary Mancunian. This seems a fitting moment to update the way we recognize those who make noteworthy contributions to the life and success of our city.”

He added, “We’ve all had cause to be incredibly proud of Manchester and the resilient and compassionate way in which the city, and all those associated with it, have responded to the terrible events of May 22 – with love and courage rather than hatred and fear … (Ariana had) exemplified this response.”

The council also said they plan to hold an event to recognise the ‘great many selfless acts and demonstrations of community spirit in the aftermath of the atrocity.’

Grande had re-released her track titled ‘One Last Time’ in aid of Manchester victims.

She decided to re-release the 2014 song as a means of providing funds for those affected by the bombing that killed 22 and injured 119.

Grande’s decision to re-release the song came after she took to the stage in Manchester at the Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground to host her star-studded One Love Manchester benefit concert.

It was held in honour of the victims and all the families that suffered in the aftermath of the bombing that took place moments after Grande had finished her performance on May 22.

For the benefit gig, she was joined by fellow singers including Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams, Black Eyed Peas, Little Mix, Robbie Williams and more. All artists performed for free, while the costs of the concert were covered by Live Nation.