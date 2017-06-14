Rapper Kanye West is reportedly stalking singer Rihanna virtually, and she is said to be finding his behaviour creepy.”Kanye is virtually stalking his old protege Rihanna. It’s creeping her out,” a source told OK! magazine, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The source added: “He’s been texting, calling and even showing up to her house or parties, hoping to find her so they can hang out.”

The source said that Kanye even visits the “Work” singer’s favourite eatery here just to bump into her.

The “Famous” rapper really wants to get in touch with his old friends again.

“Besides being highly inappropriate to his wife, it’s bizarre behaviour because he’s making himself look lame and kind of desperate.

“But Kanye’s got very few friends in his life right now and is desperate to build back his inner circle. In his head, if he can get RiRi back on board, the rest of his old friends and opportunities will follow,” the source added