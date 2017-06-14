Actress Michelle Monaghan has joined the cast of Hollywood star Tom Cruises ‘Mission: Impossible 6’.

Monaghan and writer and director Christopher McQuarrie both confirmed it on social media. This marks her third appearance in the franchise, reports variety.com.

The actress starred in 2006’s ‘Mission: Impossible III’ as a doctor named Julia Meade, the fiance of Cruise’s character named Ethan Hunt. Following a gun battle in which she successfully dispatched two attackers, Hunt revealed to her that he works as a secret agent. The movie ended with the pair heading for a honeymoon.

She also appeared at the end of 2011’s ‘Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol’.

Mission accepted. So thrilled to be reuniting w/ @TomCruise for #MI6! Can’t wait to show you guys more of Julia’s story 💥 #missionimpossible pic.twitter.com/YQjfIS8qob — Michelle Monaghan (@realmonaghan) June 13, 2017

The film also features Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Alec Baldwin and Sean Harris, who are reprising their roles from previous films.

Henry Cavill, Vanessa Kirby and Sian Brooke have come on board as new characters. The film is slated to release on July 27, 2018.

Monaghan stars in Hulu’s drama ‘The Path’ with Aaron Paul and Hugh Dancy. She was recently seen in ‘Patriots Day’ and ‘Sleepless’. She just wrapped up production on ‘Saint Judy,’ starring as immigration attorney Judy Wood.