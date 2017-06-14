‘MasterChef Australia’ judge George Calombaris says the long-running reality cooking game show has changed the way people look at food and that it unites families.

The show is back with its 9th season where contestants have to win the judges’ hearts and appetite by whipping up lip-smacking dishes.

“I love filming ‘MasterChef’. I love (co-judges) Gary Mehigan and Matt Preston. We are the three amigos. I’m so lucky to be part of this little show called ‘MasterChef’. It resonates with people all over the world and has changed the way people look at food. It brings families together,” Calombaris told IANS in an email interaction from Melbourne.

He promises to be back for another season.

“There will definitely be another season, and I can’t wait. This season there are so many terrific cooks, they just get better and better each year,” he said.

They took the competition to Japan’s Tokyo this year. “We’ve filmed in many places all over the world. India is somewhere we haven’t got to yet. This all depends on the producers and the sponsors at the end of the day.”

“But I know we’ve got a great audience in India, and I absolutely love visiting the fans there. I usually get there every year,” said Calombaris.