Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is in love again and this time with his colleague in Phantom Productions! The 44-year-old unconventional storyteller is reportedly dating Shubhra Shetty who is just 22.

The Instagram pictures shared by Anurag Kashyap are all over the internet, giving enough fodder to the gossip mills.

Anurag, who was earlier married to Aarti Bajaj, ended his six year long wedlock in 2009 and in the same year started dating actor Kalki Koechlin and the two exchanged marital vows in the year 2011.

However, the couple separated after four years of marriage.

Last year Anurag and Shubhra came into limelight after their picture went viral on internet.

Shubhra Shetty is believed to be in a live-in relationship with the Dev D filmmaker and is all over his Instagram feeds.

Though the couple has not officially announced but the pictures say it all.

Check out some of the pictures shared by Anurag Kashyap himself on his Instagram account.

