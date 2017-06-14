Model-turned-nun Sofia Hayat has been successful in keeping herself in news with her bizarre activities for quite some time now.

Almost one year ago, Hayat ‘shocked’ the nation by renouncing the worldly pleasures and turning into a spiritual nun. She recently got married to a Romanian interior designer Vlad Stanescu. The couple got married in April in a private ceremony in London.

Sofia Hayat, who is quite active on social media platforms, keeps posting pictures with her newlywed husband Vlad. She even shares her bizarre views on sex, orgasms and spiritual energies every now and then.

Recently, she shared a music video on Instagram where she is making love with her husband Vlad and wrote ‘Om Shanti Om’.

She captioned the video as, “My new music video and song is out now! Om Shanti Om. Watch the full video on my You Tube channel exclusively! Please see the whole video on my YouTube so you can see the whole story of Om Ashanti Om…”

WATCH the full video here:

Sofia Hayat has been successful in keeping herself in the public eye with his absurd activity. She even made a Swastik tatto on her feet which created a buzz on social media.