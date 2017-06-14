Tight security will be in place at Ariana Grande’s concerts in Rome and Turin this week after a nail bomb killed 22 people and injured 119 at the end of the US singer’s packed gig in Manchester last month.

Backpacks, bags, cans, bottles, umbrellas and all “offensive objects” will be banned from Grande’s sell-out concerts at Rome’s Palalottomatica on Thursday and Turin’s PalaAlpitour on Saturday, Italy’s Interior Ministry announced.

All fans attending Grande’s concerts at the two arenas – Italy’s biggest – will be required to pass through metal detectors, according to the ministry.

Palalottomatica has 10,500 seats and the PalaAlpitour 12,300.

The security measures will apply to 1,700 major sporting, musical and cultural events taking place in Italy this summer and were announced by the ministry after the Manchester Arena blast on May 22.

Grande briefly suspended her Dangerous Woman world tour after the bombing, whose victims included children and their parents, tweeting that she was “broken, from the bottom of my heart”.

The bombing, carried out by Libyan-descended Briton Salman Ramadan Abedi, was claimed by the Islamic State jihadist group in revenge for attacks on “Muslim lands”.