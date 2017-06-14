A- A A+

The second poster of one of the most-awaited movie ‘Indu Sarkar’ was released on Wednesday. Directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, the movie features Neil Nitin Mukhesh and Supriya Vinod.

The poster that has been shared by Neil Nitin Mukesh has left us smitten. Neil who plays the role of Sanjay Gandhi shares an uncanny resemblance to his character.

Neil shared the picture on Twitter with the caption, “In my most daring character portrayed on screen ever.”
Indu Sarkar which is based on the Emergency, a 21-year-month long period from 1975 to 1977 when Prime Minister Indira Gandhi declared state of emergency across the country.

ALSO READ: Madhur Bhandarkar’s ‘Indu Sarkar’ to release on July 21

 


‘Indu Sarkar’ which also features Supriya Vinod, Anupam Kher and Tota Roy Chowdhury in prominent roles is scheduled to release on July 28.

