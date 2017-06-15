Former Miss India contestant Dipannita Sharma says the crown holds a lot of responsibility, and it’s not just about beauty and glamour.

Thirty finalists of Fbb Colors Femina Miss India 2017 were on Wednesday tested on their culinary skills. The young chefs were mentored by Dipannita.

“We’ve done a cook-up activity. I think it’s very interesting because it goes beyond beauty and glamour… The kids from Muktangan School coming and tasting the dishes the girls have prepared.

“I think that the whole point was that the crown holds a lot of responsibility and representing the states is already a big responsibility. Fbb Colors Femina Miss India is a great platform for all the girls who are a part of it to do so much more with beauty and responsibilities,” Dipannita said in a statement.

Apart from the school’s children, the dishes were also tasted by the founder members Sunil Mehta and Elizabeth Mehta.

“It’s good to see Miss India candidates cooking like this and I hope the Miss World candidates would also do it,” said Elizabeth.

Muktangan, an NGO, is a new model of quality education, child-centered, English-medium school to thousands of underprivileged children here. Miss World Organization in association with Muktangan have supported the under privileged children for the past couple of years.