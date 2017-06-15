A- A A+

Actor Sooraj Pancholi, who will be seen collaborating with choreographer and director Prabhudheva, says that he can’t wait to work with him.

Sooraj on Thursday took to Twitter, where he shared a photograph with Prabhudheva and producer Bhushan Kumar.

“Yes it is official! Can’t wait to work with you Prabhudheva sir…I have grown up watching you! Thank you for all the inspiration. T-Series,” Sooraj captioned the image.

ALSO READ: Romancing, fighting in films is no heroism, says veteran actor Rishi Kapoor


The film is reported to be a comedy and will be produced by T-Series.

Sooraj, who is the son of actor Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, made his Bollywood debut in 2015 film ‘Hero’ along with actress Athiya Shetty.

‘Hero’, which was directed by Nikhil Advani, is a remake of veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai’s directed 1983 film of the same name, which starred Jackie Shroff.

First Published | 15 June 2017 11:54 AM
Read News On:

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News. For News in English, follow us on        
Web Title: Can’t wait to work with Prabhudheva, says Sooraj Pancholi

(Latest News in English from Newsx)