Finding a story which can cross cultural barriers with a universal theme will help Indian animation industry get noticed and empower it to compete globally, says Amit Baadkar, who has lent his creative inputs to projects like ‘Finding Dory’ and the forthcoming ‘Cars 3’.

Baadkar, who hails from Karwar city of Karnataka, has been working as Effects Technical Director at Pixar Animation Studios since 2010.

“I am not in touch with the Indian animation industry but I have seen movies like ‘Baahubali’. It is not animation, but visual effects in general… I feel that there needs to be a work culture (where) people help others get better,” Baadkar said in an interview.

According to Baadkar, a strong story will give wings to the industry to fly higher.

“I think one of the biggest things in animation is the story. If you have a story that resonates with different cultures and people… Even if the quality of animation is not that good, with a great story you can appeal to a lot of people. Once you have a great storyline, that will really help (Indian animation industry) compete globally.”

According to a FICCI-KPMG report, India’s animation industry generated revenues to the tune of Rs 51.1 billion in 2015, marking a growth rate of 13.8%.

The 2016 revenues were Rs 59.5 billion with growth of 16.04 per cent. It also stated that the domestic animated films “struggle at the box office due to under penetration of screens and direct competition with high quality Hollywood animated content”.