Oscar winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow says she is considering giving up her Hollywood career to focus on her lifestyle company Goop.

“I’m not sure how I’ll feel about acting going forward. I’m doing just a teensy little bit here and there when I have time, but I am loving running my business,” she told Extra, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The 44-year-old, who has children Apple, 13, and Moses, 11, with her ex-husband Chris Martin, admitted she is instead relishing the challenge of building her own company.

“You know, my life has been skewing far more heavily towards my business, and it has to right now that we have so much going on,” she said.

“We’re growing so fast (at my company), and it’s such an exciting time to be doing what I’m doing.”