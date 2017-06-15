Actor Ryan Reynolds says he is addicted to ‘Game of Thrones’, and would like to replace Irish actors Aiden Gillen or Liam Cunningham in the fantasy series.

The HBO fantasy series, which is filmed in Northern Ireland, has featured a host of Irish talent over the years – including Ciaran Hinds and Jack Gleeson.

In an interview to Irish Sun, Canadian star Reynolds who has Irish roots in Galway, said he hopes his heritage could help him push out Cunningham, who plays Ser Davos Seaworth, or Gillen, who essays Petyr ‘Littlefinger’ Baelish, reports irishmirror.ie.

He said, “It’s no secret, I’m a ‘Game of Thrones’ nut. I’m an addict. There’s nothing I won’t do to get my next fix. No boundary of self-respect, I’ll do whatever it is I have to do to have more. Would I want a part? On one hand, I’m a fan so I like my outside perspective into that world but on the other, f*** yeah, how ridiculously insane would that be?”

The ‘Deadpool’ star is not sure ‘how or where’ he would fit in.

“Are there any new parts? Maybe I could just take over (one of the Irish roles). There are some amazing Irish actors, and I’m Irish, I’ve got that rugged pallor for maybe Littlefinger or Davos. I could see that. Or maybe I could be a long lost Lannister?”

The seventh season of the fantasy series will debut on July 16 in the US. It will premiere in India on Star World and Star World HD on July 18.