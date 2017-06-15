Grammy Award winning singer Adele showed her support to the victims affected by the deadly fire at London’s Grenfell Tower by making an appearance at the site.

After the fire on Wednesday killed at least 12 people and injured more than 70 people here, she decided to pay her respects by visiting the scene, reports eonline.com.

According to the social media users, the ‘Hello’ singer and her husband Simon Konecki were spotted near the incident site.

Fan sites also mention Adele asking if anyone needed help in between hugging fans and strangers.

The fire swept through the 27-storey tower block in just 15 minutes after a faulty fridge exploded, in what could be one of the worst in British history amid fears that nobody on its top three floors survived.