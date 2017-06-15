Web series are all the rage and now there’s a Tamil web series — one of South India’s first and the first from the Tamil film industry — all set to release on June 16. Director Balaji Mohan of Kadhalil Sodhappuvadhu Yeppadi and ‘Maari’ fame has produced and directed ‘As I am suffering from Kaadhal’, a 10-episode web series.

Here are some excerpts from Balaji Mohan’s exclusive chat with NewsX:

NewsX: How did this idea come about?

Balaji Mohan: I had a story idea for a feature film but then I realised that it was more conducive for a web series.

NewsX: Do you think web series are a great creative tool for the film industry?

Balaji Mohan: Yes, I do. Nowadays, the time taken between films for a director is quite long. Working on things like this between films gives a director more creative outlets. It also generates revenue. My next film ‘Maari 2’ with Dhanush is starting only in September, so I thought why not do a web series.

NewsX: Talking about relationships, is there any of your personal life story in the web series?

Balaji Mohan: Well, there are situations taken from my life, my friends’ lives and what I see around. There are three storylines here — one couple who is married, one couple about to get married and one who is a single parent. So while there may be some shades none of it is actually taken directly from my personal life.