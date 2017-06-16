Composer Amaal Mallik, who turned 26 on Friday, hopes to continue to make better tunes than his previous ones — something that he feels goes a longer way than an award or nomination does.

Earlier this year, when Amaal was nominated for the Best Music Album honour at the 62nd Jio Filmfare Awards, without taking any names, he wrote an explosive Facebook post urging jury members of award shows in general to nominate people as per their talent and their body of work.

He had said he was “ashamed to be nominated for ‘Baaghi’” as he found it to be a ‘pathetically average’ album.

Now up for a nomination in the Music Direction category for ‘M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story’ at the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards, one wonders if he still feels the same.

“This question has been buzzing around for a while now and I’d love to clear the air on this one. My post wasn’t specifically against Filmfare, but against every award function where one finds this kind of injustice done to an artist,” Amaal said in an interview.

He added: “I believe nominations are the industry’s way to tell you that they know and acknowledge the fact that you’re prevalent and doing good work. Every artist needs the appreciation he deserves.

“Many thought my post was an action in angst of my albums not being nominated and it wasn’t so. Yes, many, including me felt that my albums like ‘M.S. Dhoni…’ and ‘Airlift’ deserved to make it to the nominations list but my implication was towards albums like ‘Dangal’ and ‘Rustom’, which were musically fulfilling and didn’t find their due place.

“I also happened to mention an album like ‘Badlapur’ which wasn’t even considered after being so varied, the year I won my Filmfare for ‘Roy’.”

He says music apart, every other category at award events has the same story.