Indian television has come of age and most certainly its artists. Breaking the stereotypes, the traditional bahus (daughter-in-laws) of reel life are not restricted to their public images as they are thwarting the barriers and quite boldly doing display of perfections in real life.

Rubina Dilaik is the new name added to the string of TV actresses to share bold photoshoots in scintillating dresses.

Coming soon……… @ashukla09 A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on Jun 13, 2017 at 1:37am PDT

Beatus …….. @ashukla09 A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on Jun 14, 2017 at 12:41am PDT

She was recently in Bali, Indonesia to spend some quality time away from the hullabaloo with her beau who happens to be photographer.

Where else? @ashukla09 A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on Jun 14, 2017 at 4:13am PDT

Rubina plays female lead in Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki where she dons sarees and suits, portraying a perfect Indian bahu.

Gypsy @ashukla09 A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on Jun 14, 2017 at 10:29pm PDT

29-year old actress was ranked no 11 in the Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women List by a British newspaper.