Indian television has come of age and most certainly its artists. Breaking the stereotypes, the traditional bahus (daughter-in-laws) of reel life are not restricted to their public images as they are thwarting the barriers and quite boldly doing display of perfections in real life.

Rubina Dilaik is the new name added to the string of TV actresses to share bold photoshoots in scintillating dresses.

 

She was recently in Bali, Indonesia to spend some quality time away from the hullabaloo with her beau who happens to be photographer.

 

Rubina plays female lead in Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki where she dons sarees and suits, portraying a perfect Indian bahu.

 

29-year old actress was ranked no 11 in the Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women List by a British newspaper.

 

First Published | 16 June 2017 4:25 PM
