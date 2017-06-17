Singer Miley Cyrus says she is open to the idea of appearing in her own access-all-areas TV programme, but she quipped her family may be too “insane” for the platform.

Asked about the prospect of having her own reality show, Miley said: “I don’t know how many fans I would have left because my family is absolutely insane. Actually like, yes and no, it would be very fun and I think people would have fun, but no because no.”

Cyrus currently lives in California, with her fiancé and actor Liam Hemsworth, but the celebrity couple frequently travel to Australia to spend time with his family, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“I go back for all the family holidays and all that. It is a trek, but it’s worth it. So I try to go for big periods of time. When you’re taking a 20-hour flight, you want to make it worth it,” Cyrus told a publication titled Smallzy’s Surgery.