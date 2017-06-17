Model Hailey Baldwin does not like being called an Insta model as she believes she has worked really hard to be where she is at the moment.

“I work my a** off to make what I have and to prove that this is what I want to do. I want to be a model. I don’t think I would be where I am if people didn’t see something in me,” said Baldwin, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“I put all my modelling photos on my Instagram because I’m showing it to people,” she explains. “It’s not about me getting paid to model for things on Instagram – of course, sometimes we do get paid for things we do for Instagram and Twitter – but there is a line of calling someone an Insta model or an Insta star,” Baldwin told Elle magazine.

🖤 A post shared by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on Jun 16, 2017 at 9:19am PDT

@moschino 🖤 A post shared by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on Jun 9, 2017 at 2:42pm PDT