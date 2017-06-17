Director James Gunn has completed the first draft of the plot for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’ and is planning to make a change in the franchise’s continuity.

“I’m writing ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3’ and I finished the first draft of the treatment yesterday which I’m excited about and I feel really great about it,” Gunn said at a press conference here, reported femalefirst.co.uk.

Gunn has come up with a plot idea that requires the change. He just hopes he doesn’t upset the fans.

“I did something in the first movie of ‘Guardians’ where it was in the background but it was distinctly there and people know that it’s there. And I’m like goddammit because I have a really good storytelling reason for breaking the canon and I stayed up the other night figuring out if I’m gonna do it or not. I still don’t know,” he said.

“In the first movie, there is a the mugshot sequence where the characters go through and they’re going through the mugshots and having their picture taken and the Nova Corps has information about each of the characters coming up on their little machinery.

“Now, those things are something that your average viewer doesn’t see at all and doesn’t read but there’s a lot of background I put into those things about who they’ve worked with, where they’re from, what’s going on. And it’s one of those things that I’m thinking about changing,” Gunn added.

The ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ series stars Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax, Bradley Cooper as Rocket and Vin Diesel as the fan favourite Groot.

The Guardians will be joining the rest of the Avengers in the upcoming ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Avengers 4’ as they go against intergalactic supervillain Thanos.