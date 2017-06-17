Actress Naomi Watts, who has two sons — Alexander Pete, nine, and Samuel Kai, eight — with her ex-partner Liev Schreiber, finds them sensitive but fantastic. She says still, there are moments when she thinks parenting is too much for her.

“They’re very sensitive people, they’re fantastic little boys. But (I’ve) definitely had other times where you’re like, ‘Oh I can’t do this!’ But that’s what being a parent is. You know no one’s perfect. You do your best though,” Watts told etonline.com.

She has enlisted the help of her “The Book of Henry” co-star 14-year-old Maddie Ziegler, who gained fame appearing as a dancer in various music videos for Sia, to help her convince her youngest son not to give up dancing.

“My son does tap dance and he was wanting to quit and feeling like he just didn’t wanna do it anymore. And I asked (Maddie) to send a message to him. So I videotaped her and she said, ‘Kai, don’t quit. You’ve got to give it your all.’ It was just really sweet of her to do that and my son was like, ‘Ahh!’ He was blown away,” she said.

The “Shut In” actress added: “Being a mum is about guiding them but also staying out of the way. And I’m a stickler for manners. The British in me.”

Watts, who split from Schreiber eight months ago after 11 years together, is using the time she has to herself to focus on her career, but she’s decided she will only take on projects that she can “connect” with.